15. Special Senses
15. Special Senses
Levels of ANS Control
03:01
Control of ANS Function
09:49
CNS Control of ANS
As the aroma of freshly brewed coffee drifted by dozing Henry's nose, his mouth started to water and his stomach began to rumble. Explain his reactions in terms of ANS activity.
A reflex that causes reciprocal activation of the antagonist muscle is the a. crossed-extensor, b. flexor, c. tendon, d. muscle stretch.
