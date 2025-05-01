What is affinity maturation? Affinity maturation is a process of natural selection among B cells that allows for mass production of more effective antibodies over time.

Where do mutations occur during affinity maturation? Mutations occur in the variable region of B cell receptors (BCRs) or antibody genes.

How do mutations in the variable region affect BCRs? Mutations can change the antigen binding site, affecting the ability of BCRs or antibodies to bind their antigen.

What happens to B cells with beneficial mutations? B cells with beneficial mutations that improve antigen binding are more likely to proliferate and divide.

What happens to B cells with detrimental mutations? B cells with detrimental mutations that reduce antigen binding are less likely to proliferate and divide.

What is the outcome of affinity maturation over time? Over time, affinity maturation leads to an army of B cell clones with improved binding capabilities.