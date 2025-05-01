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Affinity Maturation quiz

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  • What is affinity maturation?
    Affinity maturation is a process of natural selection among B cells that allows for mass production of more effective antibodies over time.
  • Where do mutations occur during affinity maturation?
    Mutations occur in the variable region of B cell receptors (BCRs) or antibody genes.
  • How do mutations in the variable region affect BCRs?
    Mutations can change the antigen binding site, affecting the ability of BCRs or antibodies to bind their antigen.
  • What happens to B cells with beneficial mutations?
    B cells with beneficial mutations that improve antigen binding are more likely to proliferate and divide.
  • What happens to B cells with detrimental mutations?
    B cells with detrimental mutations that reduce antigen binding are less likely to proliferate and divide.
  • What is the outcome of affinity maturation over time?
    Over time, affinity maturation leads to an army of B cell clones with improved binding capabilities.
  • How does affinity maturation contribute to immunity?
    Affinity maturation helps the immune system defend against specific antigens more effectively as time progresses.
  • What is antibody class switching?
    Antibody class switching is a process that allows B cells and plasma cells to switch the class of antibody they produce for more effective responses.
  • How are affinity maturation and antibody class switching related?
    Both processes help the immune system mass-produce more effective antibodies during infections.
  • What do green pluses represent in the affinity maturation diagram?
    Green pluses represent B cells with mutations that make them more effective at binding antigens.
  • What do red pluses represent in the affinity maturation diagram?
    Red pluses represent B cells with mutations that make them less effective at binding antigens.
  • Why do B cells accumulate mutations as they divide?
    B cells accumulate mutations as they divide because the process increases the likelihood of genetic changes in the variable region.
  • What determines whether a B cell will continue to divide during affinity maturation?
    A B cell will continue to divide if its mutations improve its ability to bind antigens; otherwise, it stops dividing.
  • How does affinity maturation affect antibody effectiveness during an infection?
    Affinity maturation increases the effectiveness of antibodies as B cells with improved binding proliferate over time.
  • What is the main benefit of affinity maturation for the immune system?
    The main benefit is that the immune system becomes better at defending against specific antigens as B cells evolve to produce more effective antibodies.