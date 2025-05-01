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What is affinity maturation? Affinity maturation is a process of natural selection among B cells that allows for mass production of more effective antibodies over time. Where do mutations occur during affinity maturation? Mutations occur in the variable region of B cell receptors (BCRs) or antibody genes. How do mutations in the variable region affect BCRs? Mutations can change the antigen binding site, affecting the ability of BCRs or antibodies to bind their antigen. What happens to B cells with beneficial mutations? B cells with beneficial mutations that improve antigen binding are more likely to proliferate and divide. What happens to B cells with detrimental mutations? B cells with detrimental mutations that reduce antigen binding are less likely to proliferate and divide. What is the outcome of affinity maturation over time? Over time, affinity maturation leads to an army of B cell clones with improved binding capabilities. How does affinity maturation contribute to immunity? Affinity maturation helps the immune system defend against specific antigens more effectively as time progresses. What is antibody class switching? Antibody class switching is a process that allows B cells and plasma cells to switch the class of antibody they produce for more effective responses. How are affinity maturation and antibody class switching related? Both processes help the immune system mass-produce more effective antibodies during infections. What do green pluses represent in the affinity maturation diagram? Green pluses represent B cells with mutations that make them more effective at binding antigens. What do red pluses represent in the affinity maturation diagram? Red pluses represent B cells with mutations that make them less effective at binding antigens. Why do B cells accumulate mutations as they divide? B cells accumulate mutations as they divide because the process increases the likelihood of genetic changes in the variable region. What determines whether a B cell will continue to divide during affinity maturation? A B cell will continue to divide if its mutations improve its ability to bind antigens; otherwise, it stops dividing. How does affinity maturation affect antibody effectiveness during an infection? Affinity maturation increases the effectiveness of antibodies as B cells with improved binding proliferate over time. What is the main benefit of affinity maturation for the immune system? The main benefit is that the immune system becomes better at defending against specific antigens as B cells evolve to produce more effective antibodies.
Affinity Maturation quiz
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