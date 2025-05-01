Central Dogma Describes the one-way flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to protein, highlighting the irreversibility of protein synthesis from nucleic acids.

Transcription The process where RNA is synthesized using a DNA template, resulting in a complementary RNA strand, primarily mRNA.

Translation The cellular process where ribosomes use mRNA sequences to assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain, forming proteins.

Promoter A specific DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription of a gene.

Terminator A DNA sequence signaling the end of transcription, causing RNA polymerase to release the newly made RNA.

RNA Polymerase The primary enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template during transcription, without requiring a primer.