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Central Dogma Describes the one-way flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to protein, highlighting the irreversibility of protein synthesis from nucleic acids. Transcription The process where RNA is synthesized using a DNA template, resulting in a complementary RNA strand, primarily mRNA. Translation The cellular process where ribosomes use mRNA sequences to assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain, forming proteins. Promoter A specific DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription of a gene. Terminator A DNA sequence signaling the end of transcription, causing RNA polymerase to release the newly made RNA. RNA Polymerase The primary enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template during transcription, without requiring a primer. Pre-mRNA The initial RNA transcript produced in eukaryotes, containing both introns and exons, and requiring processing before translation. 5' Cap A modified guanine nucleotide added to the 5' end of pre-mRNA, aiding in nuclear export, stability, and ribosome attachment. Poly-A Tail A stretch of adenine nucleotides added to the 3' end of pre-mRNA, enhancing mRNA stability and facilitating export from the nucleus. Intron A noncoding region within a gene or pre-mRNA that interrupts coding sequences and is removed during RNA splicing. Exon A coding region within a gene or mRNA that remains after splicing and is ultimately translated into protein. Spliceosome A large RNA-protein complex responsible for removing introns and joining exons during RNA splicing in eukaryotes. Alternative Splicing A process allowing a single gene to produce multiple mRNA variants by varying the combination of exons included in the final transcript. Genetic Code A universal set of rules that translates mRNA codons into specific amino acids, linking nucleic acid sequences to protein structure. Codon A three-nucleotide sequence in mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid or signals termination during translation. Anticodon A three-nucleotide sequence on tRNA that pairs with a complementary mRNA codon during translation. Ribosome A complex molecular machine composed of rRNA and proteins, serving as the site of protein synthesis during translation. tRNA A type of RNA molecule that carries specific amino acids to the ribosome, matching its anticodon to mRNA codons during translation. Post-Translational Modification Covalent chemical changes to a protein after translation, such as methylation or phosphorylation, altering protein function or stability. Mutation A permanent alteration in the DNA sequence, potentially affecting RNA and protein products, and contributing to genetic diversity. Point Mutation A genetic change involving the substitution of a single nucleotide, which may be silent, missense, or nonsense in effect. Frameshift Mutation A genetic alteration caused by insertion or deletion of nucleotides, shifting the reading frame and altering downstream amino acids.
Factors Affecting Gene Expression definitions
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