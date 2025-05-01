What is the central dogma of molecular biology? It describes the unidirectional flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA (transcription) and from RNA to protein (translation).

What is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription? RNA polymerase is the primary enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template, starting at the promoter region.

What is the function of the promoter in a gene? The promoter is a DNA sequence where transcription begins and where RNA polymerase binds to initiate RNA synthesis.

What is the difference between upstream and downstream DNA sequences relative to a gene? Upstream refers to DNA sequences opposite the direction of transcription, while downstream refers to sequences in the same direction as transcription.

What modifications occur during eukaryotic RNA processing? A 5' cap (modified guanine) is added to the 5' end and a poly-A tail (adenine nucleotides) is added to the 3' end of pre-mRNA.

Why are the 5' cap and poly-A tail important for mRNA? They facilitate mRNA export from the nucleus, protect it from degradation, and help ribosomes attach for translation.