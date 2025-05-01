CRISPR-Cas System A bacterial defense mechanism that stores viral DNA fragments to recognize and inactivate future infections by the same virus.

Bacteriophage A virus that infects bacterial cells by injecting its genetic material, often targeted by bacterial immune systems.

Spacer A segment of viral DNA integrated into a bacterial chromosome, serving as a genetic record of past infections.

Chromosome A DNA structure within bacteria where genetic information, including viral DNA fragments, is stored and inherited.

Cas Enzyme A protein that forms a complex with RNA guides to locate and cleave invading viral DNA, neutralizing threats.

RNA Guide A transcribed sequence from stored viral DNA that directs the Cas enzyme to matching viral genetic material.