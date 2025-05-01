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CRISPR-Cas System A bacterial defense mechanism that stores viral DNA fragments to recognize and inactivate future infections by the same virus. Bacteriophage A virus that infects bacterial cells by injecting its genetic material, often targeted by bacterial immune systems. Spacer A segment of viral DNA integrated into a bacterial chromosome, serving as a genetic record of past infections. Chromosome A DNA structure within bacteria where genetic information, including viral DNA fragments, is stored and inherited. Cas Enzyme A protein that forms a complex with RNA guides to locate and cleave invading viral DNA, neutralizing threats. RNA Guide A transcribed sequence from stored viral DNA that directs the Cas enzyme to matching viral genetic material. Genetic Memory The inherited ability of bacteria to recognize and defend against previously encountered viruses using stored DNA fragments. Adaptive Immunity A defense strategy where bacteria acquire and transmit specific resistance to viruses through genetic incorporation. Phage DNA Fragment A small piece of viral genetic material resulting from degradation, later stored in the bacterial genome as a spacer. Cas RNA Complex A molecular assembly of Cas enzyme and RNA guide that identifies and cuts invading viral DNA. Transcription The process of synthesizing RNA from DNA templates, enabling the formation of RNA guides for immune defense. Humoral Immunity A form of defense involving molecules in the cell, such as RNA and enzymes, to neutralize pathogens. Replication The duplication of bacterial genetic material, ensuring inherited immunity to future generations. Defense Mechanism A biological strategy that enables bacteria to detect, remember, and neutralize viral invaders. Enzyme Complex A group of proteins and RNA working together to recognize and destroy foreign genetic material.
Gene Therapy definitions
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