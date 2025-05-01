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Gene Therapy definitions

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  • CRISPR-Cas System
    A bacterial defense mechanism that stores viral DNA fragments to recognize and inactivate future infections by the same virus.
  • Bacteriophage
    A virus that infects bacterial cells by injecting its genetic material, often targeted by bacterial immune systems.
  • Spacer
    A segment of viral DNA integrated into a bacterial chromosome, serving as a genetic record of past infections.
  • Chromosome
    A DNA structure within bacteria where genetic information, including viral DNA fragments, is stored and inherited.
  • Cas Enzyme
    A protein that forms a complex with RNA guides to locate and cleave invading viral DNA, neutralizing threats.
  • RNA Guide
    A transcribed sequence from stored viral DNA that directs the Cas enzyme to matching viral genetic material.
  • Genetic Memory
    The inherited ability of bacteria to recognize and defend against previously encountered viruses using stored DNA fragments.
  • Adaptive Immunity
    A defense strategy where bacteria acquire and transmit specific resistance to viruses through genetic incorporation.
  • Phage DNA Fragment
    A small piece of viral genetic material resulting from degradation, later stored in the bacterial genome as a spacer.
  • Cas RNA Complex
    A molecular assembly of Cas enzyme and RNA guide that identifies and cuts invading viral DNA.
  • Transcription
    The process of synthesizing RNA from DNA templates, enabling the formation of RNA guides for immune defense.
  • Humoral Immunity
    A form of defense involving molecules in the cell, such as RNA and enzymes, to neutralize pathogens.
  • Replication
    The duplication of bacterial genetic material, ensuring inherited immunity to future generations.
  • Defense Mechanism
    A biological strategy that enables bacteria to detect, remember, and neutralize viral invaders.
  • Enzyme Complex
    A group of proteins and RNA working together to recognize and destroy foreign genetic material.