Autosome Any chromosome not involved in determining sex, carrying genes for traits inherited equally by males and females.

Dominant Allele A gene variant that expresses its trait even when only one copy is present in the genotype.

Recessive Allele A gene variant whose trait is only expressed when two copies are present in the genotype.

Homozygous A genetic condition where both alleles for a trait are identical, either both dominant or both recessive.

Heterozygous A genetic condition where two different alleles for a trait are present in the genotype.

Pedigree A diagram showing inheritance patterns of traits or disorders across multiple generations in a family.