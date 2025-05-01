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Autosome Any chromosome not involved in determining sex, carrying genes for traits inherited equally by males and females. Dominant Allele A gene variant that expresses its trait even when only one copy is present in the genotype. Recessive Allele A gene variant whose trait is only expressed when two copies are present in the genotype. Homozygous A genetic condition where both alleles for a trait are identical, either both dominant or both recessive. Heterozygous A genetic condition where two different alleles for a trait are present in the genotype. Pedigree A diagram showing inheritance patterns of traits or disorders across multiple generations in a family. Polydactyly A condition characterized by the presence of extra fingers or toes, resulting from a dominant allele. Cystic Fibrosis A disorder caused by two recessive alleles, leading to thick mucus production and respiratory issues. Hemophilia A disorder marked by abnormal blood clotting, often due to a recessive gene on the X chromosome. X Chromosome A sex chromosome carrying genes that can cause certain disorders, especially when recessive alleles are present. Carrier An individual with one normal and one altered allele for a recessive disorder, showing no symptoms but able to pass it on. Punnett Square A grid used to predict the possible genetic outcomes of a cross between two individuals. Red-Green Color Blindness A vision disorder caused by a recessive allele on the X chromosome, affecting color perception. Generation Skipping A pattern where a genetic disorder appears in alternate generations, typical of recessive inheritance. X-Linked Recessive Disorder A condition resulting from a recessive gene on the X chromosome, more common in males due to their single X.
Genetic Disorders definitions
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