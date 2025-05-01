Glands quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How do exocrine glands differ from endocrine glands? Exocrine glands secrete their products onto body surfaces or into body cavities through ducts, while endocrine glands release their hormones directly into the bloodstream without using ducts.

What is the main difference between exocrine and endocrine glands in terms of secretion? Exocrine glands use ducts to transport their secretions to specific locations, such as the skin or digestive tract, whereas endocrine glands secrete hormones directly into the blood for distribution throughout the body.

What is the primary function of eccrine sweat glands in the integumentary system? Eccrine sweat glands help regulate body temperature by producing sweat that evaporates from the skin surface. Their secretion contains water, salts, and dermcidin.

How do apocrine sweat glands differ in their secretion compared to eccrine glands? Apocrine glands produce a protein-rich sweat that can lead to body odor when broken down by bacteria. Their secretions may also serve as sexual scent signals.

What role does sebum play in the integumentary system? Sebum is an oily substance secreted by sebaceous glands that moisturizes the skin and hair. It also has bactericidal properties to help protect against infection.

When do sebaceous glands become most active, and what triggers this activity? Sebaceous glands become most active during puberty. This increased activity is triggered by androgens.