What is an ion? An ion is an atom or molecule with a net electrical charge, either positive or negative, due to the gain or loss of electrons.

How does an atom become an anion? An atom becomes an anion by gaining one or more negatively charged electrons, resulting in a net negative charge.

How does an atom become a cation? An atom becomes a cation by losing one or more negatively charged electrons, resulting in a net positive charge.

What is the main difference between anions and cations? Anions are negatively charged ions, while cations are positively charged ions.

What happens to a neutral hydrogen atom if it gains an electron? It becomes an anion with a net negative charge because it has more electrons than protons.

What happens to a neutral hydrogen atom if it loses its electron? It becomes a cation with a net positive charge because it has only a proton and no electrons.