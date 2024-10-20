Nervous Tissue: The Neuron quiz #2 Flashcards

Which part of a neuron conducts an action potential?
The axon conducts an action potential.
Which cell types are not part of the nervous system? A) Neurons B) Glial cells C) Muscle cells D) Schwann cells
C) Muscle cells
Conduction of a nerve impulse would be the fastest in which of the following? A) Unmyelinated axon B) Myelinated axon C) Dendrites D) Cell body
B) Myelinated axon
Where is the protective covering of the axon?
The protective covering of the axon is the myelin sheath.
Which of the following best explains how dendrites contribute to the function of the neuron? A) They transmit signals away B) They receive incoming signals C) They generate action potentials D) They store neurotransmitters
B) They receive incoming signals
Neurons communicate with each other through which structure?
Neurons communicate with each other through synapses.
What part of the neuron receives signals from other neurons?
Dendrites receive signals from other neurons.
Which of the following is the part of a neuron that receives the impulse? A) Axon B) Dendrites C) Cell body D) Synapse
B) Dendrites
The interplay of multiple excitatory and inhibitory inputs most affects what part of a neuron?
The cell body (soma) is most affected by the interplay of multiple excitatory and inhibitory inputs.
What role do nerve cells play in the human body?
Nerve cells generate and conduct electrical impulses for communication.
Which process of a neuron receives incoming signals and transmits them to the cell body?
Dendrites receive incoming signals and transmit them to the cell body.
Which of the following is the portion of a neuron that sends a signal to other neurons? A) Axon B) Dendrites C) Cell body D) Synapse
A) Axon
Which of the following parts of a neuron receives signals? A) Axon B) Dendrites C) Cell body D) Synapse
B) Dendrites
Which component of a neuron is responsible for transmitting signals to another cell?
The axon is responsible for transmitting signals to another cell.
Which is the correct description for a bipolar neuron?
A bipolar neuron has one axon and one dendrite.
What is the correct flow of a message through a neuron?
The message flows from dendrites to the cell body to the axon.
What is the function of a dendrite?
The function of a dendrite is to receive incoming signals from other neurons.
Which part of the neuron receives information?
Dendrites receive information.
Where do somatic motor neurons reside?
Somatic motor neurons reside in the spinal cord.
Which part of the neuron carries the signal away from the cell body toward the synapse?
The axon carries the signal away from the cell body toward the synapse.
How do messages travel from one neuron to another?
Messages travel from one neuron to another via synaptic transmission.
Why is the outside of a neuron positively charged?
The outside of a neuron is positively charged due to the distribution of ions across the membrane.
Which part of a neuron receives incoming signals from other cells?
Dendrites receive incoming signals from other cells.
What does it mean if nerve fibers decussate?
If nerve fibers decussate, they cross over to the opposite side of the body.
Which factors contribute to increasing the speed of nerve impulse transmission?
Myelination and larger axon diameter contribute to increasing the speed of nerve impulse transmission.
Which portion of the neuron is responsible for transmitting electrical impulses?
The axon is responsible for transmitting electrical impulses.
Which structure is responsible for transmitting signals from one nerve cell to the next?
The synapse is responsible for transmitting signals from one nerve cell to the next.
Which of the following are responsible for acting as a facilitator of communication between neurons? A) Axon B) Dendrites C) Synapse D) Cell body
C) Synapse
Which part transmits signals?
The axon transmits signals.
What is the function of the dendrites?
The function of the dendrites is to receive incoming signals from other neurons.
Which structure is responsible for converting signals to electrical impulses?
The dendrites are responsible for converting signals to electrical impulses.
I send signals to motor neurons. What am I?
You are a sensory neuron.
Which of the following is not a part of a neuron? A) Axon B) Dendrite C) Synapse D) Cell body
C) Synapse
Which of the following is not a part of the neuron? A) Axon B) Dendrite C) Synapse D) Cell body
C) Synapse
What might happen if a neuron is unable to accurately pass signals?
If a neuron is unable to accurately pass signals, communication between neurons may be disrupted, leading to impaired function.
What do neurons in the precentral gyrus do?
Neurons in the precentral gyrus are involved in motor control.
Where is the nucleus of a neuron found?
The nucleus of a neuron is found in the cell body (soma).
Which of the following receive information from other neurons? A) Axon B) Dendrites C) Cell body D) Synapse
B) Dendrites
Which of the following parts of a neuron integrates information from other neurons? A) Axon B) Dendrites C) Cell body D) Synapse
C) Cell body
In a myelinated neuron, what is the role of the myelin sheath?
In a myelinated neuron, the myelin sheath increases the speed of nerve impulse transmission.