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What are the three components of a nucleotide? A nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. What is the primary function of DNA? The primary function of DNA is to store and encode genetic information that can be passed from one generation to the next. What type of sugar is found in RNA nucleotides? RNA nucleotides contain a ribose sugar. What type of bond links nucleotides together in a nucleic acid polymer? Nucleotides are linked together by phosphodiester bonds. What are the two categories of nitrogenous bases, and how do they differ structurally? The two categories are pyrimidines (single-ringed) and purines (double-ringed). Which nitrogenous bases are found only in DNA and only in RNA? Thymine is found only in DNA, while uracil is found only in RNA. How do adenine and thymine interact in DNA? Adenine pairs with thymine via hydrogen bonds in DNA. What is the directionality of a nucleic acid strand called, and what are its two ends? The directionality is called 5' to 3', with a 5' phosphate end and a 3' hydroxyl end. What is the structural difference between deoxyribose and ribose sugars? Deoxyribose has one less oxygen atom than ribose. What is the structure of DNA called, and how are its strands oriented? DNA has a double helix structure with two antiparallel strands. Which nitrogenous bases are purines, and which are pyrimidines? Adenine and guanine are purines; cytosine, thymine, and uracil are pyrimidines. What type of reaction forms nucleic acid polymers from nucleotide monomers? Dehydration synthesis reactions form nucleic acid polymers by joining nucleotide monomers. How does RNA typically differ from DNA in structure? RNA is usually single-stranded, while DNA is double-stranded. What is the sugar-phosphate backbone, and what is its significance? The sugar-phosphate backbone is the repeating chain of sugars and phosphates in nucleic acids, giving the molecule structure and directionality. How do base pairing rules differ between DNA and RNA? In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine; in RNA, adenine pairs with uracil.
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