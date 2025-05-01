What are the three components of a nucleotide? A nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

What is the primary function of DNA? The primary function of DNA is to store and encode genetic information that can be passed from one generation to the next.

What type of sugar is found in RNA nucleotides? RNA nucleotides contain a ribose sugar.

What type of bond links nucleotides together in a nucleic acid polymer? Nucleotides are linked together by phosphodiester bonds.

What are the two categories of nitrogenous bases, and how do they differ structurally? The two categories are pyrimidines (single-ringed) and purines (double-ringed).

Which nitrogenous bases are found only in DNA and only in RNA? Thymine is found only in DNA, while uracil is found only in RNA.