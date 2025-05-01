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Nucleic Acids quiz

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  • What are the three components of a nucleotide?
    A nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • What is the primary function of DNA?
    The primary function of DNA is to store and encode genetic information that can be passed from one generation to the next.
  • What type of sugar is found in RNA nucleotides?
    RNA nucleotides contain a ribose sugar.
  • What type of bond links nucleotides together in a nucleic acid polymer?
    Nucleotides are linked together by phosphodiester bonds.
  • What are the two categories of nitrogenous bases, and how do they differ structurally?
    The two categories are pyrimidines (single-ringed) and purines (double-ringed).
  • Which nitrogenous bases are found only in DNA and only in RNA?
    Thymine is found only in DNA, while uracil is found only in RNA.
  • How do adenine and thymine interact in DNA?
    Adenine pairs with thymine via hydrogen bonds in DNA.
  • What is the directionality of a nucleic acid strand called, and what are its two ends?
    The directionality is called 5' to 3', with a 5' phosphate end and a 3' hydroxyl end.
  • What is the structural difference between deoxyribose and ribose sugars?
    Deoxyribose has one less oxygen atom than ribose.
  • What is the structure of DNA called, and how are its strands oriented?
    DNA has a double helix structure with two antiparallel strands.
  • Which nitrogenous bases are purines, and which are pyrimidines?
    Adenine and guanine are purines; cytosine, thymine, and uracil are pyrimidines.
  • What type of reaction forms nucleic acid polymers from nucleotide monomers?
    Dehydration synthesis reactions form nucleic acid polymers by joining nucleotide monomers.
  • How does RNA typically differ from DNA in structure?
    RNA is usually single-stranded, while DNA is double-stranded.
  • What is the sugar-phosphate backbone, and what is its significance?
    The sugar-phosphate backbone is the repeating chain of sugars and phosphates in nucleic acids, giving the molecule structure and directionality.
  • How do base pairing rules differ between DNA and RNA?
    In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine; in RNA, adenine pairs with uracil.