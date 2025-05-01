What is the main purpose of post-translational modifications (PTMs)? PTMs control protein activity after translation by covalently modifying the protein. These modifications can alter the protein's function, stability, or location.

When do post-translational modifications occur in relation to translation? They occur after translation has been completed. This is why they are called 'post-translational' modifications.

What does the abbreviation PTM stand for? PTM stands for post-translational modification. It refers to covalent changes made to proteins after translation.

Which four PTMs are most commonly recommended to study? Methylation, acetylation, ubiquitination, and phosphorylation are the four most commonly recommended PTMs. These are frequently emphasized in courses.

What is methylation in the context of PTMs? Methylation is the addition of a methyl group (CH3) to a protein. This covalently modifies the protein's structure and function.

What group is added to a protein during acetylation? An acetyl group is added to the protein during acetylation. This modification can affect the protein's activity and interactions.