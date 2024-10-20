Redox Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Redox Reactions Involve the transfer of electrons between molecules, combining oxidation and reduction processes.

Oxidation The process of losing one or more negatively charged electrons.

Reduction The process of gaining one or more negatively charged electrons, reducing overall charge.

Electron A negatively charged subatomic particle involved in redox reactions.

NADH An electron carrier that transports electrons and hydrogen ions, acting as a 'full taxicab'.

FADH2 An electron carrier that transports electrons and hydrogen ions, similar to NADH.

NAD+ The oxidized form of NADH, having fewer electrons and acting as an 'empty taxicab'.

FAD The oxidized form of FADH2, having fewer electrons and acting as an 'empty taxicab'.

Electron Transport Chain The final stage of cellular respiration where electrons from NADH and FADH2 are transferred.

Cellular Respiration A biological process involving redox reactions to produce energy, using electron carriers.

Electron Carriers Molecules like NADH and FADH2 that transport electrons within cells.

Hydrogen Ion A positively charged ion that accompanies electrons in redox reactions.