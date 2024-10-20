Skip to main content
Redox Reactions definitions Flashcards

Redox Reactions definitions
  • Redox Reactions
    Involve the transfer of electrons between molecules, combining oxidation and reduction processes.
  • Oxidation
    The process of losing one or more negatively charged electrons.
  • Reduction
    The process of gaining one or more negatively charged electrons, reducing overall charge.
  • Electron
    A negatively charged subatomic particle involved in redox reactions.
  • NADH
    An electron carrier that transports electrons and hydrogen ions, acting as a 'full taxicab'.
  • FADH2
    An electron carrier that transports electrons and hydrogen ions, similar to NADH.
  • NAD+
    The oxidized form of NADH, having fewer electrons and acting as an 'empty taxicab'.
  • FAD
    The oxidized form of FADH2, having fewer electrons and acting as an 'empty taxicab'.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    The final stage of cellular respiration where electrons from NADH and FADH2 are transferred.
  • Cellular Respiration
    A biological process involving redox reactions to produce energy, using electron carriers.
  • Electron Carriers
    Molecules like NADH and FADH2 that transport electrons within cells.
  • Hydrogen Ion
    A positively charged ion that accompanies electrons in redox reactions.
  • Mnemonic
    A memory aid, such as 'Leo the lion goes ger', to remember redox concepts.