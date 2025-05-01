What is the typical value of the resting membrane potential in central nervous system neurons? The typical resting membrane potential in CNS neurons is about -70 millivolts, but it can range from -40 to -90 millivolts depending on the neuron type.

What does the term 'membrane potential' refer to? Membrane potential refers to the voltage created by the separation of charges across the cell membrane, with the inside and outside of the cell having different charges.

Which two main factors create the resting membrane potential? The resting membrane potential is created by differences in ionic composition (mainly sodium and potassium) and differences in membrane permeability to these ions.

Where is sodium concentration higher, inside or outside the neuron at rest? Sodium concentration is higher outside the neuron when the cell is at rest.

Why is the neuron's membrane more permeable to potassium than sodium? The neuron's membrane is more permeable to potassium because there are more potassium leak channels than sodium leak channels.

What is the main role of potassium ions in establishing resting membrane potential? Potassium ions play a crucial role because their movement out of the cell through leak channels makes the cell interior more negative.