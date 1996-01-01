11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Change in Membrane Potential
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Change in Membrane Potential
1
concept
Change in Membrane Potential
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Change in Membrane Potential Example 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
A neuron’s membrane potential goes from -90 mV to -10 mV. Which of the following terms describes this change?
A
Hyperpolarization.
B
Polarization.
C
Depolarization.
D
Repolarization.
Additional resources for Change in Membrane Potential
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (7)
- The anatomical region of a multipolar neuron where the AP is initiated is the a. soma, b. dendrites, c. axon'...
- Since all APs generated by a given nerve fiber have the same magnitude, how does the CNS 'know' whether a stim...
- What is the polarized membrane state? How is it maintained? (Note the relative roles of both passive and activ...
- Describe the events that must occur to generate an AP. Relate the sequence of changes in permeability to chang...
- When admitted to the emergency room, Sean was holding his right hand, which had a deep puncture hole in its pa...
- Local anesthetics block voltage-gated Na⁺ channels. General anesthetics are thought to activate chemically gat...
- Rochelle developed multiple sclerosis when she was 27. After eight years she had lost a good portion of her ab...