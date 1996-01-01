Graded Potentials
Postsynaptic Potential
Graded Potentials Example 1
A graded potential is strongest at the __________:
Initial zone of the axon.
Location on the membrane with the most voltage-gated potassium channels.
Site of stimulation.
Axolemma.
An excitatory postsynaptic potential (EPSP) is __________.
the same as a nerve impulse along an axon.
a result of a stimulus strong enough to produce threshold.
a graded depolarization produced by the arrival of a neurotransmitter.
an action potential complying with the all-or-none principle.
Summation
Graded Potentials Example 2
When a second EPSP arrives at a single synapse before the effects of the first have disappeared, what results?
Temporal summation.
Spatial summation.
Hyperpolarization.
Inhibition of the impulse.
The EPSPs from two different synapses occur at the same time and cause a larger depolarization than either one alone can cause. This is an example of:
Presynaptic inhibition.
Postsynaptic melding.
Temporal summation.
Spatial summation.