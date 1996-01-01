Ions - Sodium and Potassium
Electrochemical Gradient
Suppose the extracellular fluid has a chloride (Cl−) concentration of 120mM, while the concentration of chloride (Cl−) inside the cytosol is 60mM. Also suppose that the total net charge of the cytosol is more negative than the extracellular fluid. Given this information, which statement is correct regarding the movement of Cl− ions?
The electrical and concentration gradients both favor movement into the cell.
The concentration gradient favors a net movement out of the cell, the electrical gradient favors movement into the cell.
The electrical and concentration gradients both favor movement out of the cell.
The concentration gradient favors a net movement into the cell, the electrical gradient favors movement out of the cell.
Standard Sodium and Potassium Concentrations
In a neuron at rest, the concentration of __________ is higher outside the cell than in the cell, whereas the concentration of _________ is greater inside the cell than outside.
Sodium; potassium.
Potassium; sodium.
Which of the following statements is true regarding how the concentration gradient affects sodium ions when a cell is at rest?
When a cell is at rest the concentration gradient has no effect on sodium ions.
The concentration gradient drives sodium ions into the cell.
The concentration gradient drives sodium ions out the cell.
In a cell at rest the electrical gradient moves into the cell.
The Sodium Potassium Pump
Ions - Sodium and Potassium Example 3
Which of the following statements about the Sodium Potassium pump is correct?
The sodium potassium pump operates as a mechanically gated channel.
The sodium potassium pump transports 3 potassium ions and ejects 3 sodium ions.
The sodium potassium pump always helps ions move down their natural electrochemical gradient.
The sodium potassium pump transports 2 potassium ions and ejects 3 sodium ions.