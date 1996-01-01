11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Properties of Graded and Action Potentials
Graded and Action Potentials
Properties of Graded and Action Potentials Example 1
___________ are all identical, whereas __________ can be larger or smaller depending on the level of stimulation.
A
Action potentials; graded potentials.
B
Graded potentials; action potentials.
C
Depolarizations; hyperpolarizations.
D
Repolarizations; depolarizations.
Which of the following statements about graded potentials is FALSE?
A
Graded potentials act as short distance signals.
B
The magnitude of a graded potential is proportional to the magnitude of the stimulus.
C
Graded potentials occur mainly in axons.
D
Graded potentials can be depolarizing or hyperpolarizing.
