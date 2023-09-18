6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone
Compact and Spongy Bone
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone Example 1
3
ProblemProblem
If a person’s spongy bone were all replaced by compact bone, how may that affect the function of their bones and skeleton?
A
The skeleton would be stronger but also heavier.
B
The interior of the bones would lose their softness meaning breaks would happen more easily.
C
The skeleton would have less room for marrow meaning the function of joints would be affected negatively.
D
Long bones would become heavier, but other bones would not be affected.
