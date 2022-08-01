Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Acids and Bases
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components

Acids and Bases

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Acids and Bases

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept

Acids

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
concept

Bases

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
Problem
Problem

Which of the following reactions is most consistent with that of a base?

a) NH4+ → NH3 + H+

b) H2CO3 → HCO3- + H+

c) NaOH → Na+ + OH-

d) HCl → H+ + Cl-

5
Problem
Problem

The addition of an acid like HCl to an aqueous solution (pure water) would result in:

a) An increase in pH only.

b) Both the release of H+ and an increase in pH.

c) Both the release of H+ and a decrease in pH.

d) The release of H+ into the solution only.

e) A decrease in pH only.

6
Problem
Problem

In what way(s) do bases work to increase the pH of a solution?

a) Increasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.

b) Decreasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.

c) Decreasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.

d) Increasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.

e) Both a & b.

f) Both c & d.

Previous TopicNext Topic