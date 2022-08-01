2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Active Transport
Active Transport
Active Transport
1
concept
Active Transport
2m
2
concept
Primary Active Transport
2m
3
example
Active Transport Example 1
3m
4
ProblemProblem
The force driving simple diffusion is ________, while the energy source for active transport is ________.
A
a concentration gradient; ADP
B
a concentration gradient; ATP hydrolysis
C
transmembrane pumps; an electrochemical gradient
D
phosphorylated carrier proteins; ATP
5
concept
Primary Active Transport: Na+/K+ Pump
6m
6
ProblemProblem
A sodium-potassium pump ________.
A
Transports 3 potassium ions out of a cell and 2 sodium ions into a cell and produces a molecule of ATP.
B
Transports 3 sodium ions out of a cell and 2 potassium ions into a cell using energy from ATP hydrolysis.
C
Transports 3 potassium ions out of a cell and 2 sodium ions into a cell using energy from ATP hydrolysis.
D
Transports 3 sodium ions out of a cell and 2 potassium ions into a cell and generates an ATP in each cycle.
7
ProblemProblem
Which of the following defines the type of transport by the sodium-potassium pump?
A
Active transport through a symporter.
B
Passive transport through a symporter.
C
Active transport through an antiporter.
D
Passive transport through an antiporter.
8
concept
Secondary Active Transport
7m
9
ProblemProblem
How are primary and secondary active transport related?
A
They both use ATP to move molecules
B
Primary active transport establishes a concentration gradient, but secondary active transport doesn't
C
Secondary active transport uses the concentration gradient established by primary active transport
D
Primary active transport moves one molecule, but secondary active transport moves two
E
None of the above
