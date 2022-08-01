Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components

Concentration Gradients and Diffusion

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Concentration Gradients and Diffusion

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept

Diffusion

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
Problem
Problem

Which of the following statements about diffusion is true?

Previous TopicNext Topic