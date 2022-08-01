Covalent Bonds
Covalent Bonds
When two atoms share a pair of electrons, the bonding is referred to as:
a) Ionic.
b) Covalent.
c) Unstable.
d) Hydrogen.
e) Polar.
Nonpolar Covalent Bonds
What makes a covalent bond nonpolar?
a) The bonded atoms share electrons unequally.
b) The bonded atoms share electrons equally.
c) The bonded atoms have equal electronegativities.
d) The bonded atoms have unequal electronegativities.
e) a and d only.
f) b and c only.
Polar Covalent Bonds
If a covalent bond is polar:
a) Electrons are not shared by atoms.
b) Protons are shared by atoms.
c) The bond is not important to living cells.
d) One of the atoms has a partial negative charge.
e) The bond is not a strong bond.
Bonds between two atoms that are equally or similarly electronegative are ________.
The hydrogens and oxygen of a water molecule are held together by ______ bonds.
- Which of the following occurs when a covalent bond forms? a. Electrons in valence shells are transferred from ...
- Which of these molecules would you predict to have the largest number of polar covalent bonds based on their m...
- Which of these molecules would you predict to have the largest number of polar covalent bonds based on their m...
- The atomic number of sulfur is 16. Sulfur combines with hydrogen by covalent bonding to form a compound, hydro...
- The atomic number of sulfur (S) is 16. Sulfur combines with hydrogen by covalent bonding to form a compound, h...
- In terms of electron sharing between atoms, compare nonpolar covalent bonds, polar covalent bonds, and ions.