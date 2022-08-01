2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
1
concept
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
5m
2
ProblemProblem
What component of the cytoskeletons do motor proteins use to transport vesicles?
A
Actin.
B
Microfilaments.
C
Microtubules.
D
Intermediate filaments.
3
concept
Cilia & Flagella
3m
4
ProblemProblem
In human cells, ___________________ are used to move a cell within its environment while ___________________ are used to move objects in the environment relative to the cell.
A
Cilia, pseudopodia.
B
Flagella; cilia.
C
Cilia; flagella.
D
Microfilaments; microtubules.
