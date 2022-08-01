Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton

Problem
Problem

What component of the cytoskeletons do motor proteins use to transport vesicles?

Cilia & Flagella

Problem
Problem

In human cells, ___________________ are used to move a cell within its environment while ___________________ are used to move objects in the environment relative to the cell.

