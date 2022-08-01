2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Ionic Bonding
Ions: Anions vs. Cations
When atoms gain or lose electrons, they become negatively or positively charged. They are known as:
A
Molecules
B
Isotopes.
C
Ions.
D
Radioactive.
E
Unstable atoms.
Which of the following statements is true of ALL atoms that are anions?
A
The atom has more electrons than protons.
B
The atom has more protons than electrons.
C
The atom has fewer protons than a neutral atom of the same element.
If oxygen has 9 electrons it will be a ______________________:
A
Negatively charged cation.
B
Negatively charged anion.
C
Positively charged cation
D
Positively charged anion
Ionic Bonds
An ionic bond is a bond in which:
A
Atoms share electrons
B
Atoms share a proton.
C
Atoms of opposite charges attract each other
Cations and anions would be most frequently associated with which of the following:
A
Polar covalent bonds.
B
Van der waals forces
C
Ionic bonds
D
Nonpolar covalent bonds.
E
More than one of the above is correct
When are atoms most stable?
A
When they have the fewest possible valence electrons
B
When they have the maximum number of unpaired electrons.
C
When the valence shell is completely full of electrons
D
None of the above.
Which of the following neutral atoms would be most likely to lose an electron and become a cation of +1?
A
A.
B
B.
C
C.
D
D.
