2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
Mitochondria
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts Example 1
Mitochondria Structure
Which part of a mitochondria contains the mitochondrial DNA, ribosomes, and enzymes?
Cristae.
Matrix.
Inter-membrane space.
Cytoplasm.
Chloroplasts
The products of photosynthesis are:
Water & Carbon Dioxide.
Oxygen & Water
Sugar & Water.
Oxygen & Sugar.
Chloroplast Structure
Thylakoids, DNA, and ribosomes are all components found in ________.
Chloroplasts.
Mitochondria.
Lysosomes.
Vacuoles.
Nuclear Envelopes.
