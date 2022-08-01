2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Monomers & Polymers
1
concept
Monomers & Polymers
3m
2
concept
Building & Breaking-Down Polymers
4m
3
ProblemProblem
Which of the following statements concerning dehydration reactions and hydrolysis is correct?
a) Dehydration reactions allow solutions to evaporate; hydrolysis reactions dissolve solutes.
b) Dehydration reactions and hydrolysis reactions assemble polymers from monomers.
c) Hydrolysis reactions create polymers from monomers; and dehydration reactions create monomers from polymers.
d) Dehydration reactions create polymers from monomers; hydrolysis reactions break down polymers.
A
4
ProblemProblem
_________ bonds are formed between monomers to form a polymer.
a) Ionic bonds.
b) Covalent bonds.
c) Hydrogen bonds.
d) Hydrophobic bonds.
e). Nuclear bonds.
A
