3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cancer
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cancer
1
concept
Cancer
3m
Was this helpful?
2
ProblemProblem
The difference between benign and malignant tumors is:
a) Malignant tumors do not spread to other sites.
b) Benign tumors have not lost growth control.
c) Benign tumors have not spread to other sites.
d) Malignant tumors have not lost growth or control.
A
Malignant tumors do not spread to other sites.
B
Benign tumors have not lost growth control.
C
Benign tumors have not spread to other sites.
D
Malignant tumors have not lost growth or control.
3
concept
Types of Genes Regulating Cell Growth
4m
Was this helpful?
4
ProblemProblem
Which of the following processes do normal proto-oncogenes typically exhibit?
a) They normally suppress tumor growth.
b) They enhance tumor growth.
c) They stimulate normal cell growth and division.
d) They are underexpressed in cancer cells.
A
They normally suppress tumor growth.
B
They enhance tumor growth.
C
They stimulate normal cell growth and division.
D
They are underexpressed in cancer cells.
5
ProblemProblem
When activated by signals in the cell, Protein X can stop cells from growing and dividing into new cells. What type of gene codes for Protein X?
a) Oncogene.
b) Tumor-suppressor gene.
c) Protein kinase gene.
d) Protein Vesicle gene.
e) Proto-oncogene.
A
Oncogene.
B
Tumor-suppressor gene.
C
Protein kinase gene.
D
Protein Vesicle gene.
E
Proto-oncogene.
Additional resources for Cancer
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (8)
- Describe three ways that cancer cells differ from normal cells.
- Vinblastine is a standard chemotherapeutic drug used to treat cancer. Because it interferes with the assembly ...
- One difference between cancer cells and normal cells is that cancer cells a. are unable to synthesize DNA. b. ...
- Evaluate each of the following defects. Which could lead to uncontrolled growth in cancer? Select True or Fals...
- All your cells contain proto-oncogenes, which can change into cancer-causing oncogenes. Why do cells possess s...
- Compare and contrast the effects of removing growth factors from asynchronous cultures of human cells that are...
- Proto-oncogenes can change into oncogenes that cause cancer. Which of the following best explains the presence...
- Scientific Thinking The study described in Module 8.10 was purely observational; there were no controlled grou...