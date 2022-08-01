3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cytokinesis
Cytokinesis
Cytokinesis
Animal Cell Cytokinesis
Cytokinesis Example 1
In animal cell cytokinesis, a cleavage furrow is ________.
A
A ring of vesicles forming a cell wall.
B
The equatorial line which chromosomes align along during mitosis.
C
A groove in the plasma membrane between daughter nuclei.
D
The space that is created between two chromatids during anaphase.
Plant Cell Cytokinesis
Which of the following are primarily responsible for cytokinesis in plant cells?
A
Kinetochores.
B
Golgi-derived vesicles.
C
Actin and myosin.
D
Metaphase plate.
E
Centrosomes.
FtsZ is a bacterial cytoskeletal protein that forms a contractile ring involved in binary fission. Its function is analogous to ________.
A
the cleavage furrow of eukaryotic animal cells.
B
the cell plate of eukaryotic plant cells.
C
the mitotic spindle of eukaryotic cells.
D
the microtubule-organizing center of eukaryotic cells.
- Through a microscope, you can see a cell plate beginning to develop across the middle of a cell and nuclei for...
- Which statement about the daughter cells following mitosis and cytokinesis is correct? a. They are genetically...
- Identify at least two events in the cell cycle that must be completed successfully for daughter cells to share...
- The drug cytochalasin B blocks the function of actin. Which of the following aspects of the animal cell cycle ...
- When a fruit fly embryo first begins to develop, a large cell is generated that contains over 8000 genetically...
- DRAW IT Draw one eukaryotic chromosome as it would appear during interphase, during each of the stages of mito...
- An organism called a plasmodial slime mold is one large cytoplasmic mass with many nuclei. Explain how such a ...
- Compare cytokinesis in plant and animal cells. In what ways are the two processes similar? In what ways are th...