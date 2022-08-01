3. Energy & Cell Processes
Post-Translational Modification
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Post-Translational Modification
1
concept
Post-Translational Modification
4m
Was this helpful?
2
ProblemProblem
Glycosylation is the post-translational addition of ________ to the protein.
A
A carbohydrate.
B
A lipid.
C
A fat.
D
A nucleotide.
3
ProblemProblem
Which of the following is a reversible form of post-translational modification which can activate or deactivate a protein depending on the protein which is being modified?
A
Glycosylation.
B
Ubiquitination.
C
Acetylation.
D
Phosphorylation.