3. Energy & Cell Processes
Post-Translational Modification
Post-Translational Modification

4m
Problem
Glycosylation is the post-translational addition of ________ to the protein.

Problem
Which of the following is a reversible form of post-translational modification which can activate or deactivate a protein depending on the protein which is being modified?

