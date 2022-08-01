Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Pyruvate Oxidation
3. Energy & Cell Processes

Pyruvate Oxidation

1
concept

Pyruvate Oxidation

4m
2
Problem
Problem

Each of the following describes the pyruvate oxidation reaction except that _____________________.

a) It connects glycolysis to the citric acid cycle.

b) Each pyruvate is converted to an acetyl-CoA molecule.

c) NAD+ is reduced to NADH.

d) This reaction occurs within the cytoplasm.

e) Carbon dioxide is released as a by-product.

3
Problem
Problem

In aerobic cellular respiration, pyruvate molecules must be transformed through a process called pyruvate oxidation before they can be broken down in the Krebs Cycle. What are the products of pyruvate oxidation?

a) Acetyl CoA, O2, and ATP.

b) Acetyl and CO2.

c) Acetyl CoA, FADH2, and CO2.

d) Acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2.

e) Acetyl CoA, NAD+, ATP, and CO2.

