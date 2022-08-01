Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Redox Reactions
3. Energy & Cell Processes

Redox Reactions

Redox Reactions

Redox Reactions Example 1

Problem

Oxidation is the _________________________, and reduction is the _________________________.

a) Gain of electrons; Loss of electrons.

b) Gain of protons; Loss of protons. 

c)  Loss of electrons; Gain of electrons.

d)  Gain of oxygen; Loss of oxygen.

Problem

When glucose donates electrons to NAD+ creating NADH, the glucose molecule becomes:

a) Hydrolyzed.

b) Oxidized.

c) Neutral.

d) Reduced.

Electron Carriers: NADH & FADH2

Problem

An electron carrier before it harvests energy from glucose molecules in a series of gradual steps is:

a) Pyruvate.

b) AMP.

c) ATP.

d) NAD+.

e) NADH.

