In this video, we're going to talk about the second dermal layer which is the reticular layer. And so the reticular layer of the dermis actually lies deep to the papillary layer of the dermis. Meaning that the reticular layer lies underneath of the pap layer. And the reticular layer actually makes up about 4/5 or about 80% of the total amount of dermis. And so the reticular layer makes up the vast majority of the dermis. And this actually makes the reticular layer, the largest layer of the cutaneous membrane or the largest layer of the skin. And so, because the reticular layer is the largest layer of the skin, it's largely going to define the properties of the skin. And so the reticular layer of the dermis is actually made up of dense irregular connective tissue. And so, recall from our previous lesson videos that dense irregular connective tissue is characterized by having these really densely packed and irregular or random arrangement of mostly collagen protein fibers, but also elastic protein fibers as well in the extracellular matrix. And recall that the irregular or random arrangement of fibers allows dense irregular connective tissue to resist forces in multiple directions and also to display elasticity in multiple directions. And so, because the reticular layer again, makes up the vast majority of the skin, the dense irregular connective tissue is also going to give those properties to the skin. And so the skin is able to resist forces in multiple directions and it is quite stretchy and can have elasticity in multiple directions as well. Now, the reticular layer also can have a variety of accessory structures within it including some sweat glands and oil glands. It can also have hair roots and it can also have these pressure receptors that are called lamellar corpuscles and these lamellar corpo are also sometimes referred to as Pasian Corpo. The pinion is named after the specific scientist that discovered them and the term lamellar actually refers to the onion like layers or the cinnamon cinnamon bun like layers that these uh lamellar or pinion corpus make. And again, these lame or pasin corpo lie in the reticular layer of the dermis and they serve as pressure receptors to allow for pressure sensations. Now, recall from our previous lesson videos, the term reticular means netlike and the term reticular in the reticular layer of the dermis does not actually indicate the presence of reticular protein fibers in the cell matrix. Instead, the term reticular in the reticular layer refers to the netlike arrangement of again, mostly collagen protein fibers but also some elastic protein fibers as well. And recall that the collagen protein fibers allow for strength and the elastic protein fibers allow for elasticity or the ability to stretch significantly, but then return back to its original shape after stretching. And so again, because of the net like arrangement or irregular random arrangement of many of these collagen and elastic protein fibers, it allows the skin to have shrink and resisting forces in multiple directions and also to have elasticity in multiple directions. Now, although uh many of the fibers do have this netlike arrangement, it is important that there are also many fibers in the reticular layer of the dermis that may actually orient in one direction in a parallel fashion to the surface of the skin. And so this actually creates what are known as cleavage lines. And cleavage lines are also sometimes referred to as tension lines. And so these cleavage lines or tension lines are the result of parallel orientations of many collagen fibers in the particular layer of the dermis. And those parallel orientations of many of the collagen fibers ultimately create these surgically relevant invisible lines and those sur surgically relevant invisible lines are the cleavage lines or the tension lines. Now, these lines are not, again, they are invisible lines. So they are not visible on the surface of our skin. However, they can be indirectly detected based on the way that our skin resists tension as well as the way that our skin behaves when it is cut. And so again, these cleavage lines or tension lines are relevant to surgeons. And the reason that they are so relevant to surgeons is because when the skin is actually cut parallel to these cleavage or tension lines, it actually allows for faster healing. And so the tissue will actually heal faster when the skin is cut parallel to cleavage or tension lines. So surgeons need to be very, very familiar with these cleavage or tension lines. Although they are invisible on the skin, again, they can be detected through the way that our skin resists tension forces. And so let's take a look at our image down below where we can piece some of these ideas together. And so notice over here on the left hand side, we have the diagram of the integumentary system. And notice that only the reticular layer of the dermis is being colored here. And notice that the particular layer of the dermis makes up the vast majority of the dermis. And it is the largest layer of the cutaneous membrane or the largest layer of the skin. And so largely defines the properties of the skin. It is mostly made up of dense irregular connective tissue, which you can see right here those collagen and elastic protein fibers in this netlike arrangement. And so here we can label the collagen and elastic protein fibers. And again, uh notice that there are plenty of accessory structures within the particular layer of the dermis, including hair roots and sweat glands and also sebaceous or oil glands as well. And you'll also notice that there are lots of blood vessels as well. There are blood vessels. Uh so it is vascular and you can also see these yellow structures that you see here. Those are the lame, the lame or the pinion corpuscles, which are the pressure receptors that allow for sensations of pressure. And again, uh it's difficult to see here, but they do have this onion like arrangement or the cinnamon bun like arrangement. And that is really why they're called la Meller corpus. Now, uh again, many of these collagen and elastic protein fibers can actually uh form parallel orientations that create these cleavage lines. And again, the cleavage lines are invisible lines. Uh And in this diagram, we're only showing you the line so that you can actually uh see them and get an idea of what they look like. But ultimately, these lines that you can see all throughout the body are the result of again, parallel orientations of many collagen fibers in the particular layer. And again, surgeons need to be very, very familiar with these cleavage lines because again, when the skin is cut parallel to them, it actually allows for faster healing. Now, over over here, what we have is a leather jacket. And so what's important to note is that leather is actually made from the dermis of animal skins. And again, the reticular layer makes up the vast majority of the dermis and is made up of dense irregular connective tissue. And so a dense irregular connective tissue is able to resist forces in multiple directions and have elasticity in multiple directions as well. And really, we find those properties in leather materials as well. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on the second dermal layer, the reticular layer of the dermis, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

