1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomical Position
1
concept
Anatomical Position
2m
2
example
Anatomical Position Example 1
2m
3
ProblemProblem
Why is anatomical position important?
A
To minimize medical errors.
B
To give a reference position for directional terms.
C
For easy communication among medical workers.
D
A-C are all true.
4
ProblemProblem
If looking at a body in anatomical position from the back, which part can you see clearly?
A
The inside of the elbow
B
The fingernails
C
The palms
D
The toes
