1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology

Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk

The Front of the Trunk

Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk Example 1

Problem
Which term or terms refers to an area that is inferior to the axillary region?

4
Your thoracic vertebrae are likely found in what region of the back based on the anatomical terms?

5
If you experience an inguinal hernia while lifting a large box, what area will you grab in pain?

