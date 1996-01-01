Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback
Negative Feedback Loops
Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback Example 1
What is the role of the effector in a negative feedback loop?
The effector works to restore conditions in the original tissue.
The effector is another name for the stimulus in a feedback loop.
The effector measures changes in a tissue to initiate a response.
The effector integrates stimuli and sends messages for how the body should respond.
An increase in blood solute concentration, as measured by the osmoreceptors of the hypothalamus, indicates a net loss of water in the body. The hypothalamus responds by both stimulating a thirst response and releasing antidiuretic hormone. Antidiuretic hormone directs the kidneys to recover more water during urine production. In this case, what two parts of a feedback loop are occurring in the hypothalamus?
The control center and the response.
The receptor and the control center.
The control center and the effector.
The receptor and the effector.
Negative Feedback Loops: Temperature
Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback Example 2
When the body temperature rises above the set point, how will the body respond?
Shivering
Increased glucagon signaling
Sweating
Reducing blood flow to the skin
While waiting for a bus on a very cold winter day, your body temperature starts to drop. Specialized cells in your preoptic area (POA) of the hypothalamus register a drop in your internal body temperature. Cells in the hypothalamus integrate that information and activate nerve cells that cause muscles around the blood vessels leading to the skin and extremities to contract. When these muscles contract, less blood flows to the skin and extremities. What is the effector in this scenario?
The specialized cells in the POA of the hypothalamus that detected the change.
The muscles of the blood vessels that limited blood flow to the skin and extremities.
The internal body temperature as measure by the cells of the POA.
The hypothalamus that integrated input and output.