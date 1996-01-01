What is Anatomy & Physiology?
The Difference Between Anatomy and Physiology
What is Anatomy & Physiology? Example 1
What is Anatomy & Physiology? Example 2
Weightlifting and other resistance exercise can lead to bone to become thicker and even restructured internally to increase strength. This is one reason resistance exercise is recommended to elderly people at risk of breaking bones. As stated, was the previous statement more related to anatomy or physiology?
Anatomy.
Physiology.
Neither anatomy nor physiology.
Equally both anatomy and physiology.
Which describes an activity that would most likely be performed by someone that considers themselves a physiologist?
Perform a detailed dissection of a cadaver’s calf muscles to identify the layers of muscle and connective tissue.
Grow liver cells in cell culture to measure how quickly they metabolize alcohol in different conditions.
Weigh the brains of many individuals to test for a correlation to body size.
Map the ducts of different glands and mathematically analyze if the branching patterns are optimally connected.
How Anatomy and Phyisology Are Related
Which example best describes the close relationship between anatomy and physiology?
The kidneys will remove more water from the blood as blood volume increases.
The size of the heart can vary as a function of sex, height, weight, age, and other factors.
The study of anatomy & physiology spans many levels of organization from the molecular to the whole body.
The structure of the heart valves causes the blood to flow in only one direction when the heart pumps.
Why is it important to have some knowledge of anatomy in order to study physiology?
It is important because structures (anatomy) can change rapidly depending on the function (physiology) that must be performed.
It is important because how something functions (physiology) is directly dependent on its structure (anatomy).
It is important because understanding how something works (physiology) is more relevant to curing disease.
It is important because physiology exists to develop the correct anatomy.