In this video, we're going to talk about the second type of cartilaginous joint in our lesson, which is the synthesis and the plural form are the syntheses. And so what's important to notice about the synthesis is that they have a unique spelling that we can actually use to our advantage to help us remember important features about these syntheses. And so unlike many of the other joints that we've talked about in our previous lesson videos that start with the letters syn as in Nancy, the syntheses start with the letters sym as in Mary. And that M is quite unique to these sympathies uh for that reason. And so we can utilize this letter M and synthesis to help us remember key features about these syntheses. And also what you'll notice is also unique about the syntheses is not just the letter M but also the letters Ph. And so that ph phonetically makes an F sound. And so uh together the M and the PH can help us remember critical features about these syntheses. And so this is why we have those letters underlined here underneath the synthesis. And so syntheses are going to be cartilaginous joints in the body's midline. And so they're found always in the center or the midline of our body. And so that is where the M and syntheses can help us uh with remembering that these syntheses are found in the body's midline. Now, they're found in the body's midline where bones are going to be bound specifically by fibrocartilage. And so the Ph and syntheses which phonetically makes an f sound can remind us of the f in fibrocartilage. And so hopefully, by utilizing these memory tools, you can easily remember the most important features of these syntheses. Now recall from our previous lesson videos that fibrocartilage is designed for strength and flexibility. And the fibrocartilage found in these syntheses actually does allow for a little movement and because it does allow for a little movement, they are always going to be functionally classified as amphiarthrosis, which is why we have the symbol for amphiarthrosis here. And so again, notice that the symbol for apr throes has just the one single movement arrow going around it, which can hopefully help you remember that these N pr throes allow for just a little or an average amount of movement if you will. Now also recall from our previous lesson videos on cartilage is that fibrocartilage is very compressible, resilient and flexible. And because that's the case, this allows sympathies to act as shock absorbers. And so that will be very important to their functions. And so let's take a look at our image down below where we can see a few examples of these syntheses. And so notice here, we have our human skeleton and we're focusing in on specific regions. On the left hand side, we're focusing in on the spine of this human skeleton. And what you'll notice is that the intravertebral joints that are found in the spine are actually going to be these syntheses. And so again, the spine is found in the midline of our body. And uh of course, the synthesis is going is going to contain fibrocartilage connecting the bones. And so here what you can see in blue, this is going to represent the fibrocartilage. And again, it is extremely compressible, resilient and flexible, allowing it to act as a shock absorber, which is really important for our spine to be able to do since it's constantly having to fight against gravity. And so it's constantly being compressed and it needs to be able to absorb shock. Now, recall that amphiarthrosis, the root a is a root that means both or both sides. And so, mp arthrosis allow for a movement on both sides of the joint. And so this allows this um synthesis to have movement on both sides. And so this allows us to be able to lean backwards and also lean forwards and collectively the the a little again, these syntheses are anti arthrosis and so they allow for a little movement but collectively, all of the introvert heal joints that allow for a little movement can build up and stack up, allowing our spine to have a pretty decent amount of movement. But the individual joint is in anti arthrosis. Now, on the right side of the image we're focusing in here on the pelvis. And what you'll notice is that here right in the midline, again, we have what's known as the pubic synthesis and the pubic synthesis is found here in the pelvis. And so it is connecting the bones on both sides and it will allow for movement on both sides of the joint. And again, it's made up of fibrocartilage. So it is extremely resilient and compressible and can act as a shock absorber for movements in our body. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on syntheses and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more about other joints as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

