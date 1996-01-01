4. Tissues & Histology
Classes of Connective Tissue
Marco and Yara are discussing connective tissue and Marco states that blood can’t be a connective tissue because it’s a liquid. Yara claims that blood is a specialized connective tissue with a fluid ECM. Who is right and why?
A
Marco because blood doesn’t have a ground substance so it can’t be connective tissue.
B
Yara because the viscosity of the ground substance can vary from low to extremely high.
C
Marco because connective tissue only includes connective tissue proper.
D
Yara because all liquids found in the body are connective tissue.