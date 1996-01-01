Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue
Loose Connective Tissue
Areolar Connective Tissue
Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue Example 1
Reticular Connective Tissue
Adipose Connective Tissue
Types of Adipose Tissue
Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue Example 2
Review of Loose Connective Tissues
What part of areolar tissue allows it to protect against infection?
Fibroblasts.
Fibrocytes.
Adipocytes.
Macrophages.
During a dissection, you are asked to identify a connective tissue with a gel like matrix that forms the inside structure of the spleen. What is the type of connective tissue?
Areolar Connective Tissue.
Reticular Connective Tissue.
Adipose Connective Tissue.
Cartilage.
How does areolar tissue and epithelial tissue work together to prevent infection?
Both areolar tissue and epithelial tissue are richly supplied with blood, mast cells, and macrophages, providing defense against microbes.
Areolar tissue provides both the collagen that creates a barrier in epithelial tissue and the macrophage that travel through epithelial tissue defending against microbes.
Epithelial tissue provides a tight barrier that microbes cannot pass. Areolar tissue contains immune cells for when that barrier is compromised.
Areolar tissue provides a tight barrier that microbes cannot pass and epithelial tissue sends signals directing the immune system where white blood cells are needed.
Max hears that wrinkles are formed because the dense irregular connective tissue under the skin produces less collagen as we age. To counteract this, they go out and buy a skin cream that claims to contain collagen fibers. Based on what you know about connective tissue and epithelial tissue, do you expect the collagen fibers in this hypothetical skin cream to affect the underlying connective tissue?
Yes, because the collagen allows connective tissue to stretch, so supplementing with collagen fibers will allow the skin to stretch & tighten to remove wrinkles.
Yes, because epithelial tissue is specialized for absorption, so biological molecules like collagen fibers will be quickly integrated into areolar tissue.
No, because areolar tissue mostly produces elastin, so the difference in collagen production is unlikely to affect wrinkles.
No, because stratified squamous epithelial tissue prevents the passage of most molecules, so the large collagen fibers will not reach the underlying areolar and dense irregular connective tissues.