Introduction to Connective Tissue
Structure of Connective Tissue
What part of connective tissue takes up most of the volume?
Extracellular Matrix.
Cells.
Epithelium.
Glands.
Functions of Connective Tissue
Functions: Epithelial vs. Connective Tissue
Introduction to Connective Tissue Example 1
During a dissection, a student comes across a tissue they don’t recognize. They note it makes the internal structure of the spleen (an organ of the immune system that filters blood) and when they examine a section under the microscope, they see long dark branched structures, small circular cells, and a significant amount of ECM. What type of tissue could this be?
Nervous Tissue.
Muscle Tissue.
Epithelial Tissue.
Connective Tissue.
Both epithelial and connective tissue are involved in transport of materials in the body. How do their functions differ?
Epithelial tissue provides a mechanism of transport while connective tissue regulates transport.
Epithelial tissue facilitates diffusion while connective tissue uses active transport.
Epithelial tissue regulates transport while connective tissue provides a mechanism for transport.
Epithelial tissue transports nutrients while connective tissue transports hormones.
