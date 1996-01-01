4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Nervous Tissue
4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Nervous Tissue
Intro to Nervous Tissue
2
ProblemProblem
If a sensory nerve running from the hand to the spinal cord is severed, you will lose feeling in your hand. What statement best describes the reason for this?
A
The electrical impulse can no longer be conducted from the hand to the spinal cord.
B
The neurotransmitter molecules can no longer travel from the hand to the spinal cord.
C
The neuron can no longer transmit the signal from neuron in the hand to the neuroglial cells in the spinal cord.
D
The neuroglia cells can no longer transmit the signal from the hand to the spinal cord.
3
ProblemProblem
Which of the following is NOT a function of neuroglia?
A
Protecting neurons.
B
Supplying nutrients to neurons.
C
Regulating the composition of interstitial fluid.
D
Conducting electrical impulses.
