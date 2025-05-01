Problem 1
Catabolism refers to
(a) The creation of a nutrient pool
(b) The sum total of all chemical reactions in the body
(c) The production of organic compounds
(d) The breakdown of organic substrates
Problem 2
The breakdown of glucose to pyruvate is an____ process.
(a) anaerobic
(b) aerobic
(c) anabolic
(d) oxidative
(e) both a and d
Problem 3
The process that produces more than 90 percent of the ATP used by our cells is
(a) Glycolysis
(b) The citric acid cycle
(c) Substrate-level phosphorylation
(d) Oxidative phosphorylation
Problem 4
The sequence of reactions responsible for the breakdown of fatty acid molecules is
(a) Beta-oxidation
(b) The citric acid cycle
(c) Lipogenesis
(d) All of these
Problem 5
The citric acid cycle must turn_____time(s) to completely metabolize the pyruvate produced from one glucose molecule.
(a) 1
(b) 2
(c) 3
(d) 4
(e) 5
Problem 6
The largest metabolic reserves for the average adult are stored as
(a) Carbohydrates
(b) Proteins
(c) Amino acids
(d) Triglycerides
(e) Fatty acids
Problem 7
Fill in the missing terms for the different mechanisms of heat transfer.
<IMAGE>
Problem 9
What is a lipoprotein? What are the major groups of lipoproteins, and how do they differ?
Problem 10
What is oxidative phosphorylation? Explain how the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis are involved in this process.
Problem 11
How are lipids catabolized in the body? How is beta-oxidation involved in lipid catabolism?
Problem 12
How do the absorptive and postabsorptive states maintain normal blood glucose levels?
Problem 13
Why is the liver the focal point for metabolic regulation and control?
Problem 15
Articles in the popular media often refer to 'good cholesterol' and 'bad cholesterol.' To which types and functions of cholesterol do these terms refer? Explain your answer.
Problem 16
When blood levels of glucose, amino acids, and insulin are high, and glycogenesis is occurring in the liver, the body is in the____ state.
(a) fasting
(b) postabsorptive
(c) absorptive
(d) stress
(e) bulimic
Problem 17
Charlie has a blood test that shows a normal level of LDLs but an elevated level of HDLs in his blood. Given that his family has a history of cardiovascular disease, he wonders if he should modify his lifestyle. What would you tell him?
Problem 18
Jill suffers from anorexia nervosa. One afternoon she is rushed to the emergency room because of cardiac arrhythmias. Her breath smells fruity, and her blood and urine samples contain high levels of ketone bodies. Why do you think she is having the arrhythmias?
