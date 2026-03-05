Adding and subtracting polynomials involves combining like terms, which are terms that have the same variables raised to the same exponents. For example, terms like 5x² and -3x² can be combined because they share the variable x raised to the power of 2, but 3x cannot be combined with 5x² since the exponents differ.

When adding polynomials, you can remove parentheses without changing the signs of the terms. For instance, adding (6x² + 3x) and (2x - 8) simplifies to 6x² + 3x + 2x - 8. Then, by combining like terms, the 3x and 2x add up to 5x, resulting in the simplified polynomial 6x² + 5x - 8.

Subtracting polynomials requires careful attention to the negative sign in front of parentheses. This negative sign must be distributed to each term inside the parentheses, effectively flipping their signs. For example, subtracting (5x + 10) from x² - 2x + 4 becomes x² - 2x + 4 - 5x - 10 after distribution. Combining like terms then yields x² - 7x - 6.

Aligning like terms vertically is a helpful strategy, especially for more complex polynomials or word problems. By stacking terms with the same degree, such as x², x, and constants, you can add or subtract coefficients more easily. For example, adding 5x² + 2x + 3 and 2x² + 7x + 8 vertically aligns the terms and simplifies the process to get 7x² + 9x + 11.

In summary, the key to adding and subtracting polynomials lies in identifying and combining like terms, distributing negative signs when subtracting, and organizing terms effectively. Mastering these skills allows for efficient manipulation of polynomial expressions, which is fundamental in algebra and higher-level mathematics.