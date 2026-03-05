Negative exponents are a common part of working with exponential expressions, and understanding how to rewrite them with positive exponents is essential for simplifying and evaluating these expressions. The key rule for negative exponents is that any expression with a negative exponent can be rewritten as its reciprocal with a positive exponent. This means if you have a negative exponent in the numerator (top) of a fraction, you move that term to the denominator (bottom) and change the exponent to positive. Conversely, if the negative exponent is in the denominator, you move the term to the numerator and make the exponent positive.

For example, consider the expression \(\frac{2^2}{2^5}\). Using the quotient rule for exponents, which states that when dividing like bases you subtract the exponents, this simplifies to \$2^{2-5} = 2^{-3}\(. To rewrite \)2^{-3}\( with a positive exponent, think of it as \(\frac{2 \times 2}{2 \times 2 \times 2 \times 2 \times 2}\), where you can cancel two factors of 2 from the numerator and denominator, leaving \(\frac{1}{2^3}\). This shows that \(2^{-3} = \frac{1}{2^3}\), illustrating the rule that a negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent.

Applying this rule to a single term like \)6^{-2}\(, you can rewrite it as \(\frac{1}{6^2} = \frac{1}{36}\). This is because any number or variable with a negative exponent can be expressed as the reciprocal with a positive exponent, simplifying evaluation and further manipulation.

When the negative exponent appears in the denominator, such as in \(\frac{1}{x^{-3}}\), the rule still applies by flipping the term to the numerator and changing the exponent to positive, resulting in \)x^3\(. Since dividing by 1 does not change the value, the expression simplifies to just \)x^3\(.

In summary, the negative exponent rule is a powerful tool for simplifying exponential expressions. It states that \(a^{-n} = \frac{1}{a^n}\) for any nonzero base \)a\( and positive integer \)n$. This rule helps transform expressions with negative exponents into equivalent expressions with positive exponents, making them easier to understand and work with in algebraic operations.