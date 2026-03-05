The power of a quotient rule is a fundamental exponent rule that allows you to distribute an exponent to both the numerator and denominator of a fraction or quotient. This rule is closely related to the power of a product rule, which states that when a product is raised to an exponent, the exponent can be applied to each factor individually. Similarly, for a quotient raised to a power, the exponent applies to both the numerator and denominator separately.

Mathematically, if you have a quotient \(\left(\frac{a}{b}\right)^n\), the power of a quotient rule states that this is equivalent to \(\frac{a^n}{b^n}\). This means you raise both the numerator and denominator to the exponent \(n\) independently. This rule is also known as the quotient to a power rule, and both terms are interchangeable.

For example, consider the expression \(\left(\frac{p}{2}\right)^4\). Applying the power of a quotient rule, you distribute the exponent 4 to both \(p\) and 2, resulting in \(\frac{p^4}{2^4}\). Since \$2^4\( equals \(2 \times 2 \times 2 \times 2 = 16\), the expression simplifies to \(\frac{p^4}{16}\). The variable term \)p^4\( remains as is because it cannot be simplified further without additional information.

Another example involves negative numbers: \(\left(\frac{-2}{5}\right)^3\). Here, the exponent 3 is distributed to both the numerator and denominator, giving \(\frac{(-2)^3}{5^3}\). It is crucial to keep the parentheses around the negative number to ensure the exponent applies to the entire value, not just the 2. Calculating \)(-2)^3\( involves multiplying \)-2\( by itself three times: \(-2 \times -2 \times -2 = -8\), since an odd exponent preserves the negative sign. Meanwhile, \)5^3 = 125$. Thus, the simplified expression is \(\frac{-8}{125}\).

Understanding the power of a quotient rule enhances your ability to simplify expressions involving exponents and fractions efficiently. It reinforces the concept that exponents distribute over multiplication and division within parentheses, allowing for clearer manipulation of algebraic expressions. This rule is essential for solving problems in algebra, calculus, and other areas of mathematics where exponents and fractions frequently appear.