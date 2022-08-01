So as you guys have probably noticed from our previous lesson videos when it comes to insulin signaling on glucose metabolism, there's quite a lot for you guys to remember. And so how is it that you guys are supposed to remember the most important components and the most important events in the correct order when it comes to insulin RTK signaling on glucose metabolism. Well, that's exactly what this video is all about right here and so here at clutch prep we've come up with a really interesting and unique story to help you guys remember again, the most important components and the most important events in the correct order when it comes to insulin RTK signaling on glucose metabolism. Now the story is not a perfect story. It's not fully bulletproof. But again, it was intentionally designed only to help you guys memorize the most important components and the most important events in the correct order. And so notice up above right here, what we have is an image that shows you the most important components and the most important events of insulin RTK signaling on glucose metabolism. And it's shown in the correct order. Now, notice what we're not showing you here in this image is the insulin receptor and ligand binding to the insulin receptor insulin binding to the insulin receptor. Uh we're not showing you the auto phosphor relation of the insulin receptor. Uh but we did cover all of those things in our previous lesson video. So hopefully those things come naturally to you. And so here we're really just picking up with the insulin receptor substrate or I. R. S. One. And so of course we know from our previous lesson videos that I. R. S. One is going to get foss for elated and activated by the insulin receptor and so upon. I. R. S. One phosphor relation and activation. The S. H. Two domain of the enzyme called phosphor and a cT three canes or P I three K is going to bind to the activated and phosphor related. I. R. S one. And when P I three K binds to I. R. S. One that leads to the activation of P I three K. And pI three K is a keenness. So we know that it's going to phosphor aly its substrate. More specifically, it phosphor relates the substrate pIP two into PIP three. And so pIP three is going to remain membrane bound and laterally diffused and associate itself with PKB or protein kinase B as well as with PDK one or pIP three dependent penis one. Now PDK one when it's bound to pIP three that activates P. D. K one and then pDK one is a kindness that phosphor relates its substrate which is P K. B. And so pDK one phosphor let's pKB and when it phosphor relates PKB PKB is activated and PKB goes on to increase glycogen synthesis. And to increase glute for expression in the membrane and ultimately both of these events leads to decreased blood glucose concentration and so notice down below were numbering the steps of our story steps number one through six. And the numbers here for the steps of our story correspond with the numbers that you see up above in our image as well as the numbers that you see down below in our image. And all of these numbers correspond with the numbers from our previous lesson videos where we first numbered the steps for the insulin signaling on glucose metabolism pathway. And so once again in the very first step of our story, we're going to start with the activation of the I. R. S. One substrate. And so what's a better representation for the I. R. S. One substrate than the I. R. S. Itself? The Internal Revenue Services. And so in the very first step of our story, the Internal Revenue Services or the I. R. S. Is going to be giving the cell a tax refund, basically a little cash influx or a little paycheck if you will. And so the I. R. S. Giving the cell a tax refund is going to represent the activation of the I. R. S. One substrate. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice here, we have our biological membrane and down below represents the inside of our cell. And over on the left hand side we have the very first step of our pathway where the I. R. S. Or the Internal Revenue Services is going to be providing the cell with a tax refund. a little cash influx or a little paycheck. And so now the cell has some cash in order to buy itself something nice. And so in the second step of our story, the cell is going to decide to buy a pie and it's going to put a fake $3000 label on the pie. And so the pie with the fake $3000 label on it is going to represent the enzyme P. I. Three K. Or the enzyme phosphor three kindness. And so the reason that the cell decides to buy a pie and put a fake three K. Label on it is to be able to prank the evil villain pip. And so you might recall from some of our previous lesson videos, we've already introduced this evil villain pip and our analogies for some of these signaling pathways. And so trust me, this evil villain pip definitely deserves to be pranked. And so the cell buying a pie, putting a fake three K. Label on it in order to prank pip is going to represent the activation of the enzyme P. I. Three K. And so if we take a look at our image down below, which will notice is that here is our pie that the cell decided to buy with the tax refund from the I. R. S. And so notice that this pie has a fake $3000 label on it. And so this pie with the fake $3000 label on it once again represents the enzyme P. I. Three K. And so the reason that the cell decided to buy this pie and put a fake $3000 label on it is to be able to prank the evil villain pip. And so here you can see the evil villain pip who looks like a bank robber and trust me, he definitely deserves to be pranked. And so here pip sees this pie with the $3000 label on it. And again pip is an evil villain. So his natural instinct is to try to undermine undercut undervalue the price of this pie. And so initially when pip sees the pie Uh he's only going to offer $2,000 for a bite of the pie. He's not going to offer the full price. And so what you'll see is in our step three of our story, the evil villain pit is going to use his natural instincts and try to undervalue the price of the pie. So he first offers a price of $2,000 for a bite of the pie. Now, unfortunately that does not work for the cell who's trying to prank this uh evil villain pip. And so pip then agrees to pay $3000 for the pie. And so that is the full price. And so pip first offering $2000 for a bite and then agreeing to pay a full $3000 is going to represent pip to conversion to pIP three by the enzyme P. I three K. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice here we have pip two and this is because pip is offering $2000 for a bite initially, but then pip two is going to get converted into pip three. And so over here we have pip three and this is pip finally coming to his senses and agreeing to pay the full price for this pie. And so what this means is that the prank that the cell is trying to put on pip is actually working and pip has been pranked now in step number four of our story. The bank tellers are actually completely shocked when they finally hear that pip had agreed to pay thousands of dollars for a bite of the pie. And so the paying thousands of dollars for a bite of the pie is going to represent the enzyme PKB or the enzyme protein kinase B. And so what you'll notice is we've got these two bank tellers that are over here and they have overheard this fact that pip had agreed to pay thousands of dollars for a bite of this pie. And so notice that these two bank tellers are gossiping to each other, They're whispering to each other and they're saying, I can't believe pip paid thousands of dollars for a bite. And so again paying thousands of dollars for the bite is going to represent the enzyme PKB. And so these bank tellers represent the enzyme PKB. Now in step number five of our story pip is going to decide to deposit the leftover cash that he has in the bank. And so pip deposits the leftover cash which happens to be $1000. And so pip depositing the $1000 into the bank is going to represent P. D. K. One. And so P. D. K. One is the enzyme pip, three dependent penis one. And so when pip deposits the one K. At the bank, of course this is going to require the help from the bank tellers and the bank tellers once again represent PKB. And so the bank tellers are going to be the ones handling the transaction for pip depositing his $1000. And so pip depositing his $1000 at the bank. And the bank tellers handling the transaction is going to represent PDK one, activating PKB. And so this is going to represent pip three dependent penis one, activating phosphor relating and activating the enzyme protein kinase B. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that pip three here is going to come to his senses and he's going to deposit the remaining cash that he has at the bank. And so pip depositing the $1000 of cash that he has remaining at the bank is going to represent P. D. K. One. So the uh the bank and pip depositing his one K. Is going to represent P. D. K. One. And then of course in order for pip to deposit his money at the bank, it is going to require the help from the bank tellers. And so this is going to represent PdK one, activating PKB. And so now in step six of our story, the bank tellers are finally going to deposit pips $1000 into his savings. And so the bank tellers are going to be increasing pips savings. And what you'll notice about savings is that the G. S. Here is being emphasized. And so the G. Es. And savings is supposed to represent the G. S. And glycogen synthesis. And so not only are the bank tellers increasing pip savings by depositing his $1000 they're also going to be increasing glycogen synthesis. And the bank tellers also are going to decide to express order. A gluten free donut. And the gluten free donut is going to represent the transporter glut four. And so if we take a look at our image down below which you'll notice is the bank tellers are going to be depositing the $1,000 of cash that pip deposited. And so here you can see that the cash here that the $1000 of cash is going to represent glucose and it is going into the savings of the pip has. So here you can see pip savings. He's got quite a lot of cash here that represents glycogen. And so again, the individual monomer would be glucose. And then those glucose molecules linked together would create the glycogen. And so what we're seeing here is that this is all going to lead to glycogen synthesis. And you'll also notice that the express order this gluten free donut and then of course this gluten free donut is going to represent glute for. And that is going to represent the glut four expression to help import glucose from the blood and help decrease blood glucose, which is really what uh the insulin signaling pathway on glucose metabolism is all about decreasing the blood glucose concentration. And so this year concludes our crazy story to help you remember the most important components and the most important events of the insulin RTK signaling on glucose metabolism pathway. And so hopefully if you go through this story a few times, it will help you with remembering the most important events and the most important components in the correct order. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So, I'll see you all in our next video

