So in our last lesson video, we introduced the six steps that air needed an insulin signaling on glucose metabolism. And so here in this video, we're actually going to continue that same exact insulin signaling pathway from our last lesson video. And more specifically, we're going to take a closer look at how insulin signaling actually activates glycogen synthesis. And so what you guys need to know is that there's an enzyme known as glycogen synthesis, which is commonly abbreviated as just G s. And of course, we know that ends in a S e. So it is an enzyme. And if we read this enzyme backwards, it tells us what it does. And so this is an enzyme that synthesizes glycogen. And so that's exactly how we're defining glycogen synthesis or GS as an enzyme that synthesizes glycogen. And of course, when we're referring to glycogen synthesis, we're really just referring to the ability to convert free glucose into glycogen. Now there's also another very important enzyme that you guys need to know called glycogen synthesis. Kindness three or G s K three and so G s K three again is a kindness. And because it's a chi nese. We know that it's going to phosphor await its substrate, and its substrate is actually going to be glycogen synthesis itself, which is again this enzyme that we just introduced up above. And so it's important to note is that usually glycogen sent these kinds three or G s K three is going to be active and so it's going to phosphors late, its substrate glycogen synthesis. However, when G s K three is active and fuss for lates glycogen cintas, it actually ends up an activating glycogen synthesis or G s. And so this is really important because in our previous lesson, videos remember we mentioned that you should never associate phosphor relation with either activation or inactivation. Instead, you should associate phosphor relation with an alteration in activity and whether or not that alteration be an increase in activity or decrease in activity is actually going to be on a case by case basis. It will be different depending on the scenario. And so although and some of our previous videos, we had seen that, uh, Chinese phosphor relation lead to activation here we're seeing that kindness. Phosphor relation is leading to inactivation of gs, and so again. We're saying that usually G s K three will fuss for early and inactivate GSO usually gs glycogen synthesis is inactive. However, when pkb protein kindness be becomes active during insulin signaling on glucose metabolism theatric tive PKB is actually going to fuss for late and inactivate g s k three. And so again, this is pretty much like an activating the n activator G s K three. And when u. N activate An an activator that's pretty much going to allow for the activation of G s. And so essentially, what we're saying is that insulin signaling is going to activate like a synthesis. And so if we take a look at our example image down below, we can see how insulin activates glycogen synthesis. And so notice over here on the right hand side at the top were actually showing you a little snapshot of the same insulin signaling pathway on glycogen synthesis. From our last lesson video. However, we're starting from the point of pip three production just to save us some space here. And so recall from our last lesson video that upon Pip three production pit three would actually laterally diffuse in the membrane and bind to the enzyme protein kindness Be or PKB, which in some of your textbooks is referred to as just a Katie and also recall that Pip three would also laterally diffuse and bind to P. D. K one, which we have over here and that would activate PDK one and pdk. One is a pip three dependent kindness. So it's going toe Foss for late PKB just like what we talked about in our last lesson video. And so notice that we have Step number five and step number six here shaded in this grayish color because these are steps that we already talked about in our last lesson video. So, really, there's nothing new here with step number five and six. Um, And so what you'll see here is that, um, in step number six, it would lead to glue for transport. Um, decreasing blue glucose concentration because the glue for wood been would have been expressed into the plasma membrane. But that's not really the main focus of this video. Instead, notice that we're focusing in on this portion, uh, in this video, and this is the portion that leads to insulin activating like a gin synthesis. And so notice that we're continuing the process here with step 78 and step nine, which corresponds with 789 steps over here on the left hand side. And so again, as we indicated up above, when there is an active PKB such as the one that is right here upon being phosphor related by P. D. K one, the active PKB is going to fuss for Lee and inactivate GS K three and so notice right here in step number seven. What we're saying is that PKB is going to foster for Lee and inhibit G s K three. And so notice that over here on the left hand side with this yellowish border around the purple filled in circle here, what we have is an active G s K three and again, as we indicated up above. In our previous lesson video, the active form of G s K three would actually fuss for Lee and inactivate the enzyme glycogen synthesis, or G s here. And so this represents GS. The yellow border represents the active form and the phosphor related version represents the inactive form So usually G s K three will fuss for late GS and inactivate GS. However, when PKB becomes activated through insulin signaling it will fuss for late G s K three and inactivate G s K three. So this is the inactivated phosphor related GSK three. So now GSK three. When it's phosphor related, it can no longer inhibit GS. And so what this means is that GS is going to become active And the active Gs, of course, is glycogen synthesis is going to do its job of synthesizing glycogen and so it will take free glucose and synthesize glycogen. And so, in step number seven, what we're seeing is that PKB phosphor, lates and inhibits G s K three and step number eight. What we're seeing is that the inactive GSK three right over here can no longer inhibit g s. And when it can no longer inhibit GS GS becomes active. And so the active gs then goes on to synthesize glycogen. And so this here is really the conclusion of our video. And the main take away here is really that insulin signaling ultimately is going to stimulate or activate glycogen synthesis through this pathway, Step 78 and nine that we introduced here in this video. And so this year concludes our lesson on how insulin signaling activates glycogen synthesis by inactivating the in activator G s k three and that here will be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

