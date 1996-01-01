Skip to main content
Glycosidic Bond
Raffinose is the most abundant trisaccharide in nature. Answer the questions based on its provided structure:

A) Is Raffinose a reducing or a non-reducing sugar? ______________________.

B) Identify the 3 monosaccharides that compose raffinose:
1) ______________________. 

2) ______________________. 

3) ______________________.

C) Name the TWO glycosidic linkages that connect the sugars in raffinose:
1) ______________________. 

2) ______________________.

