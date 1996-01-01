Raffinose is the most abundant trisaccharide in nature. Answer the questions based on its provided structure:
A) Is Raffinose a reducing or a non-reducing sugar? ______________________.
B) Identify the 3 monosaccharides that compose raffinose:
1) ______________________.
2) ______________________.
3) ______________________.
C) Name the TWO glycosidic linkages that connect the sugars in raffinose:
1) ______________________.
2) ______________________.
Master Glycosidic Bond with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning