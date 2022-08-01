So as you guys have probably noticed from our previous lesson videos. When it comes to insulin signaling on glucose metabolism, there's quite a lot for you guys to remember. And so how is it that you guys were supposed to remember the most important components and the most important events in the correct order when it comes toe insulin rtk signaling on glucose metabolism? Well, that's exactly what this video is all about right here and so here. A clutch prep. We've come up with a really interesting and unique story to help you guys remember again the most important components and the most important events in the correct order when it comes to insulin rtk signaling on glucose metabolism. Now the story is not a perfect story. It's not fully bulletproof, but again it was intentionally designed on Lee to help you guys memorize the most important components in the most important events in the correct order. And so notice up above right here. What we have is an image that shows you the most important components and the most important events of insulin rtk signaling on glucose metabolism, and it's shown in the correct order. Now notice what we're not showing you here in this image is the insulin receptor and ligand binding to the insulin receptor insulin binding to the insulin receptor. We're not showing you the auto fast for relation of the insulin receptor. Uh, but we did cover all of those things in our previous lesson video. So hopefully those things come naturally to you. And so here we're really just picking up with the insulin receptor substrate or i r s. One. And so, of course, we know from our previous lesson videos that I. R s one is going to get fuss for elated and activated by the insulin receptor and so upon iris one phosphor relation and activation, The S H two domain of the enzyme called Foss velocity. Three Chinese or P I three k is going to bind to the activated and phosphor related iris one. And when p three k binds tires, one that leads to the activation of P three K and P three k is a kindness. So we know that it's going too fast for Lee, its substrate. More specifically, it Foster relates the substrate pip to into Pip three. And so Pip three is going to remain membrane bound and laterally defused. An associate itself with PKB or protein kindness be as well as with PDK one or pip three dependent kindness one now P. D. K. One when it is bound to pip three that activates PDK one and then p. D. K one is a kindness that Foss for Leeds. It's substrate, which is PKB. And so pdk one phosphor lates PKB and when it phosphor leads PKB, PKB is activated and PKB goes on to increase glycogen synthesis and to increase glute for expression in the membrane. And ultimately, both of these events leads to decrease blood glucose concentration. If you take a look at our text down below notice that we're numbering each of the steps of our story. And so there are six steps to our story. And of course, the numbers that you see here corresponding with the steps of our story correspond with numbers from our previous lesson videos, where we first introduced insulin signaling on glucose metabolism steps. And of course, the numbers that you see here in our text also corresponds with numbers that you see down below throughout our image. And so the very first step of our story is that the I. R. S is going to get activated. The insulin receptor substrate one. Now in our story, the I. R. S stands for the Internal Revenue Service. And so the Internal Revenue Service is going to give a tax refund to the cell. And so the cell is pretty much getting a nice little paycheck. A nice little cash influx, if you will. And so again, the IRS giving the cell a nice tax refund represents IRS one activation. And so, if we take a look at our image down below notice over here on the left What we have is the i. R. S giving a tax refund a nice little pile of cash here that the Selcan use to spend on something. And so again, the I. R s tax refund represents I rs one activation. And so this leads us to the second step of our story, which is? The cell is going to use that tax refund, that cash influx to buy a pie, and it's going to put a fake three K label on it, a fake $3000 label on it, and the reason for that is to prank the evil villain that we know is Pip. And so the pie with the fake three k label on it represents the enzyme p I three k, which is Fosca Innocent Tied three kindness. And so, really, the cell buying a pie to put a fake three K label on it in order to prank pit represents the activation of the enzyme p I three k. And so, if we take a look down below at our step number two, which is right here, notice that the cell uses this cash influx toe by a pie. Looks like a cherry pie here and the pie the cell goes and puts a fake three K label on it. Fake $3000 label on it. And the reason that the cell does this is again to prank the evil villain that we know is pit. And so notice over here we have a pet. And so again, the pie with the fake three k label on It represents P I three K or phosphate tenacity three. Kinney's And so this leads us to step number three of our story and step number three. This evil villain named Pip, of course, because he's so slick and so sly and evil. He's always trying toe undervalue things, including this pie with the price tag, the fake three K label on it. So he sees, even though Pip sees that three K label on it first because he's so slick and so sly and so evil, he tries to undervalue it, and he offers on Lee to K for a bite. But then, Ultimately, Pip comes to his senses, and he's like, You know what? There's a three K label on it. He doesn't know it's fake, but he sees the 33 K label, and then he just agrees to pay three K for that pie. And so Pip, first offering to K for a bite and then agreeing to pay three K for a bite represents pipped to conversion to Pip three. And so, if we take a look down below at our image, notice that Pip over here. This sly, evil villain is first offering a bite for two K, even though he clearly sees the three K label on it. And so then a ridge. Eventually pit comes to his senses and says, Fine, you know what I'll give them three k for the pie, since there's three k label on it. And so pretty much the cells prank is working on Pip. And so now that we have pipped three here, uh, this leads us to step number four of our story. And in step number four, as you can see in our image down below, the bank tellers are shocked, absolutely shocked when they hear that the prank actually worked on Pip and that Pip actually did pay thousands of dollars for a bite of that pie. And so Pip paying thousands of dollars for a bite represents PKB. And really, the bank tellers are associated with PKB and historic. And so if we take a look down below it are image notice that our bank tellers are right here in this position was step number four. And these bank tellers again are completely shocked that the prank actually worked. And so they're gossiping to each other, saying, You know what? I can't believe pit paid thousands of dollars for a bite. And so again, these bank tellers here represent P k b, the enzyme protein, Chinese B, and so this leads us to step number five and and step number five. Pip decides to take the remainder of his money, which is turns out to be $1000.1 cake. And so Pip decides to take the remainder of his money and deposit that one K at the bank. And so pip depositing one k represents the enzyme pdk one or pip dependent kindness one. However, when Pip goes to deposit that one K at the bank, the bank tellers, of course they're going to be involved and recall the bank tellers are PKB. And so the bank tellers have toe handle the transaction when Pip decides to deposit his one K. And so this here represents where pdk one activates PKB where pdk one activates PKB. And so if we take a look down below it are step number five in our image. Notice that Pip is depositing his remainder of his money, which is one k at the bank. And so this represents P. D. K. One over here. But of course, when Pip decides to deposit his one K at the bank, the bank tellers are going to get involved. And so again, this represents pdk one activating PKB here. Okay. And so again, the the bank tellers air going to handle the transaction when pip deposits is one K. And so this leads us to step number six, which is the final step of our story. And so, in step number six, the bank tellers decide to or the bank tellers that air handling the transaction are going to increase pips savings since their depositing his money into the bank. And so they increase pip savings and increasing the savings. Here, you can see the G s at the end of savings represents glycogen synthesis, increasing glycogen synthesis, and then also the bank tellers decide to express order some gluten free doughnuts. And the gluten free doughnuts here represents glute for expression. And so, if we take a look at our step number six down below, which is right here, notice that the bank tellers have toe handle the transaction for where Pip is depositing his one K. So when they handle that transaction there actually increasing pips savings and so you can see Pip is depositing his cash into his bank and increasing his savings. And this represents glycogen synthesis where glucose is converted into glycogen and Also, the bank tellers decide to express order some gluten free doughnuts over here. And so you can see that embedded in our gluten free donut, we have the glute for transporter. And so this represents glute for expression in our plasma membranes. And so really, this is a really crazy, really silly story. But hopefully, if you guys go over the steps of the story and practice it a couple of times, it will help you remember the most important components in the most important events. Um, of insulin rtk signaling on glucose metabolism and help you put them in the correct order. And so this here concludes our introduction to our story, and we'll be able to get some practice applying what we've learned here, moving forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts