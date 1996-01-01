Skip to main content
Lipid-Linked Membrane Proteins
Which of the following membrane proteins would have the strongest anchoring attachment to a membrane? 

a) Fatty acid, palmitoyl (16 Carbon)-linked membrane protein. 

b) Fatty acid, myristoyl (14 Carbon)-linked membrane protein. 

c) Glycosyl phosphatidylinositol (GPI)-linked membrane proteins. 

d) Isoprenoid farnesyl (16 Carbon)-linked membrane protein. 

e) Peripheral membrane protein bound my electrostatic interactions

