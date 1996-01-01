Which of the following membrane proteins would have the strongest anchoring attachment to a membrane?
a) Fatty acid, palmitoyl (16 Carbon)-linked membrane protein.
b) Fatty acid, myristoyl (14 Carbon)-linked membrane protein.
c) Glycosyl phosphatidylinositol (GPI)-linked membrane proteins.
d) Isoprenoid farnesyl (16 Carbon)-linked membrane protein.
e) Peripheral membrane protein bound my electrostatic interactions
